Ipswich Town readying move for 25-year-old released by Manchester United this summer

Ipswich Town are readying a move for former Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe, as per a report from TEAMtalk.

Ipswich Town are tipped to succeed upon their return to Championship football but Kieran McKenna will be hopeful of further bolstering his ranks with another signing or two before the window slams shut on September 1st.

The centre of defence is an area that could do with another body. Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess, George Edmundson and Elkan Baggott are the current options, although Harry Clarke and Janoi Donacien can fill in there as well.

Now, the Tractor Boys have been linked with a move for free agent Axel Tuanzebe.

The 25-year-old is without a club after leaving Manchester United this summer and TEAMtalk claims that McKenna is hopeful of using his previous links with Tuanzebe to reunite with him at Portman Road. The two worked together at Old Trafford and that could give them the edge in their pursuit of his services.

A wise signing?

Tuanzebe has Championship experience and has tested himself at a higher level before too. He could come in and have an instant impact on proceedings and given that he has already worked under McKenna, he’ll know how he operates as a coach, hopefully allowing him to settle there quicker if a move goes through.

It would give Ipswich Town another natural option at the heart of defence and could prove smart as it may well open the door for Elkan Baggott to head out on loan amid rumoured interest from Stevenage.

The Indonesian is tipped for a bright future at Portman Road and he has enjoyed an impressive pre-season but signing another player could open the door for him to head out on loan and find more regular minutes away from Ipswich.