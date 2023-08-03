Hull City linked with loan move for Fenerbahce winger

Hull City are being linked with a loan move for Fenerbahce winger Bora Aydınlık, according to Turkish news outlet Ajansspor.

Hull City could look to lure the youngster to the MKM Stadium ahead of the start of the new Championship season.

Aydınlık, 18, is yet to make a first-team appearance for Fenerbahce.

Ajansspor claim the Tigers have reached an ‘agreement’ to bring him to England on loan in this window.

New name linked with Hull

It would be a surprise to see Hull bring in Aydınlık, especially due to his lack of experience. The Tigers brought in a lot of players from Turkey last year such as Dimitrios Pelkas and Dogukan Sinik and their moves to the Championship didn’t work out.

Aydınlık could perhaps be seen as a potential addition for the development squad with a view to signing him on a permanent basis further down the line.

The teenager has been on the books of Fenerbahce for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks. He has been a regular for the Turkish giants at various different youth levels over recent years but sees his pathway into their senior team blocked at the moment due to the abundance of options his position.

Therefore, a loan move away would make sense to get some experience under his belt and Hull’s owner Acun Ilicali does have contacts at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium.

The Tigers need to learn from their recruitment 12 months ago and bring in players who have experience of playing in the Football League and can adapt quickly. They need individuals who are robust and can last 46 games.

There is no doubting that Aydınlık is probably a promising young talent, but would he fit in with Liam Rosenior’s side? Time will tell whether there is truth in the Turkish reports or whether Hull are looking elsewhere.