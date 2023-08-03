Grimsby Town cast eyes over departed Morecambe attacker

Grimsby Town boss Paul Hurst has said they are taking a look at Arthur Gnahoua after his exit from Morecambe.

Grimsby Town are keeping an eye on the attacker ahead of a potential swoop with the new League Two season starting this weekend.

Gnahoua, 31, cut ties with Morecambe at the end of last season and is now weighing up his next move as a free agent.

Hurst has told BBC Humberside Sport: “We are (looking at him). Arthur has trained with us at the start of the week so we’ll assess that situation. Obviously he’s not going to be fully up to speed but he’s a relatively fit lad, someone that we signed at Shrewsbury so I know his personality.”

Option for Grimsby

Gnahoua would be a risk-free addition if Grimsby decide to offer him a deal. They wouldn’t need to pay a transfer fee for him and he has experience of playing in the Football League.

He joined his previous club Morecambe in 2021 and has spent the past two years playing in League One. He made 66 appearances in all competitions for the Shrimps and scored seven goals.

The Frenchman started his career at Bolton Wanderers and went on to have spells at Stalybridge Celtic, Macclesfield Town, Gava and Kidderminster Harriers before signing for Hurst at Shrewsbury Town in 2017.

He then spent two years at New Meadow before returning for second spells at Macclesfield and Bolton.

Grimsby could see him as someone to bolster their attacking options and he would certainly give them more competition and depth in forward areas. The Mariners start the new campaign with a home clash against AFC Wimbledon and will be looking to with a victory in front of their own supporters.