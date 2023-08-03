Free agent snapped up by new club after Barnsley exit

Will Lancaster has been snapped up by Bradford Park Avenue following his exit from Barnsley, as announced by their official club website.

Barnsley decided to release him at the end of last season after their League One play-off final defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley.

Lancaster, 20, saw his contract at Oakwell expire at the end of June and he has since been considering his options as a free agent. His exit was confirmed on the Tykes’ official retained list earlier this summer.

He spent time on loan at Bradford Park Avenue last term and has now joined the Yorkshire outfit on a permanent basis, penning an initial one-year deal with the club holding an option for a further 12 months on top of that.

New home for departed Barnsley man

Lancaster’s switch to the Horsfall Stadium is a good opportunity for them to get some regular game time under his belt and put himself in the shop window for the future.

He joined Barnsley at the age of seven and has since risen up through the academy ranks of the third tier outfit. The youngster was a regular at various youth levels.

The Tykes handed him his first professional contract in 2021 before he made his first-team debut a year later in an EFL Trophy clash against Newcastle United U21’s. He went on to make a further appearance after that.

Lancaster also had a loan spell away at Whitby Town to get some experience under his belt before linking up with Bradford Park Avenue on a temporary basis last term. He played 24 times for the Green Army and chipped in with a single goal.

He has left behind a Barnsley team who will be eyeing promotion to the Championship in the upcoming season. First up for them is a home clash against Port Vale this weekend.