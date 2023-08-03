Free agent finds new club after Sheffield Wednesday departure

Sam Durrant has been snapped up by Dundalk following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday, as announced by their official club website.

Sheffield Wednesday made the tough decision to cut ties with the youngster at the end of last season following their promotion to the Championship under former boss Darren Moore.

Durrant, 21, saw his deal at Hillsborough expire at the end of June and he has since been weighing up his options in the game as a free agent.

He has now put pen-to-paper on a contract at Oriel Park and is embarking on a new challenge in the League of Ireland.

New home for departed Sheffield Wednesday man

Moving to Dundalk is an opportunity for Durrant to get some regular game time under his belt and to show what he is capable of.

Sheffield Wednesday signed him back in June last year on a free transfer and he was a regular for the Owls’ U21’s side in the last campaign. He made his first-team debut on the final day of last term at home to Derby County.

Prior to his switch to South Yorkshire, the attacker spent time in the academies at both Liverpool and Everton before leaving Merseyside in 2018 to join Blackburn Rovers. He then had four years on the books at Ewood Park and although he was on professional terms with the Lancashire outfit, he wasn’t able to break into their senior team.

Durrant has left behind a Sheffield Wednesday side who are busy preparing for the start of the new season under former Watford manager Xisco Munoz. He has wasted no time in bolstering his squad and has brought in the likes of Di’Shon Bernard, Bambo Diaby and Juan Delgado to put his own stamp on the squad.