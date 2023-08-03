Coventry City on the brink of record £7.7m deal for 25-year-old star

Coventry City are closing in on a £7.7m deal for Antalyaspor striker Haji Wright, Sky Sports has reported (Transfer Centre Live, 03.08.23, 12:05).

Coventry City’s sale of prized asset Viktor Gyokeres has meant they’ve been able to spend freely this summer.

They’ve already made statement signings like Ellis Simms and Milan van Ewijk while Bobby Thomas and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto both arrived for fees too. Reports from Turkey said an agreement had been reached earlier this week over a deal including a 20% sell-on clause and now, a fresh report has emerged from Sky Sports.

They state that the finishing touches are being put on a deal worth an initial £7.7m.

Wright is said to have undergone a medical ahead of the proposed move to the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The 25-year-old makes the move after netting 16 goals in 29 games across all competitions last season, enjoying another successful season in Turkey’s Super Lig with Antalyaspor.

On the brink?

Many thought that Ellis Simms would be the headline signing at Coventry City this summer, coming in as the direct replacement for Gyokeres following his high profile move to Sporting in Portugal.

However, this nearing deal for Wright shows once again that the Sky Blues are not messing about. Simms and Wright will be able to partner one another at the top of the pitch. That frontline will present serious issues for Championship defenders, with their physicality sure to make them both nuisances to deal with.

After a medical was completed and with the fee seemingly agreed, the hope will be that the Wright deal can be done soon. It’s another big buy for Coventry who have previously had to be shrewd in their transfer business and hopefully, the outlay will be justified by results on the pitch.