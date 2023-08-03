Cardiff City join Coventry City in chase for Nottingham Forest man, reporter claims

Cardiff City are interested in Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo, reports Darren Witcoop.

Cardiff City are among the clubs keen on luring the centre-back on loan ahead of the new Championship season.

Panzo, 22, spent time at Coventry City in the last campaign and helped Mark Robins’ side reach the play-off final.

The Sunday Mirror reporter Witcoop has claimed on Twitter (see tweet below) that the Sky Blues are eyeing a reunion, with the Bluebirds and West Brom also in the frame for his signature this summer.

Cardiff eyeing more additions

Cardiff’s business has largely gone under the radar over recent times and they will be quietly optimistic under new boss Eron Bulut. As well as landing Aaron Ramsey, they have already raided Nottingham Forest to bring in winger Josh Bowler and could turn their attentions to Panzo now.

He would bolster their defensive department and would give them more competition and depth at the back which is useful ahead of a gruelling campaign.

Panzo moved to the City Ground in 2022 and has since made one appearance for the Reds under Steve Cooper. He was given the green light to head to Coventry on a temporary basis 12 months ago and went on to play 32 times during his spell at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The former England youth international was on the books at Chelsea in his early career before he moved over to France for stints at AS Monaco and Dijon.

Cardiff are now being linked and could offer him the chance to get some more regular football under his belt. They in action this weekend with a trip to Elland Road on Sunday to lock horns with newly relegated Leeds United as they look to begin with a positive result.