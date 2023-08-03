Blackburn Rovers man closing in on seven-figure transfer exit following latest update

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on a £2million move for Blackburn Rovers centre-back Ashley Phillips, says Fabrizio Romano.

Tottenham Hotspur have been courting Blackburn Rovers’ young centre-back Phillips, 18, following his impressive breakthrough campaign last time round.

The England U19 man made eight appearances in the Championship and that was enough to catch the eye of Spurs who were reported to have made a bid for the player earlier this summer.

But it was then claimed that Phillips’ move to North London was in doubt due to Spurs and Blackburn being apart in their valuation of the player.

Now though, it looks like Spurs have triggered some kind of release clause in Phillips’ contract and now the player is set to make a £2million move to Tottenham by the end of the week, as per Romano.

Tottenham are prepared to close Ashley Phillips deal for £2m fee by the end of the week if all goes to plan; the release clause will kick into his contract ⚪️🔒 Talented centre back has already said yes to Spurs. pic.twitter.com/sLZUDhIpSn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2023

Phillips has been with Blackburn Rovers since 2017, racking up 14 total appearances and representing England at U17, U18, and U19 level.

A blow for Blackburn?

Phillips is a player with great potential and after making a handful of appearances last time round, he looked set to go on and make a fair few more this time round.

But moving to Spurs, whilst exciting, will no doubt see him playing development football for a while longer yet – or he could yet be sent out on loan for the 2023/24 campaign.

For Rovers, whilst losing Phillips is a blow, the incoming cash could give manager Jon Dahl Tomasson some much-needed funding to go out and get one or two new faces in before the end of the transfer window later this summer.

Blackburn Rovers open their 2023/24 campaign with a home game v West Brom on Saturday, with kick off at 3pm.