‘Big shoes to fill’: Middlesbrough v Millwall prediction

Middlesbrough host Millwall in the Championship this weekend.

The Football League returns this weekend and Middlesbrough and Millwall kick off their campaigns against one another at the Riverside on Saturday.

Middlesbrough’s remarkable rise under Michael Carrick sadly ended in disappointment as they were defeated by Coventry City in the play-offs last season. However, Boro have put that underwhelming end to the season behind them and recruited plenty of players to prepare for another promotion push.

As for Millwall, they’ll be determined to go one better after missing out on the play-offs on the final day last time around.

Gary Rowett’s side will be in for a tough test away to Middlesbrough on the opening day but with Kevin Nisbet and Casper De Norre among those signed at The Den, the Lions should be well equipped for the fight.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“I’m really excited to see how this one pans out. These are two sides I expect to be in the fight for promotion again and it’ll be intriguing to see just where they are in comparison to last season.

“Boro will be among the favourites for promotion but they’re not in for an easy ride against Millwall. There’s a lot of new faces at the Riverside and there are big shoes to fill, so there could be some teething problems for Carrick to contend with on pitch.

“However, I still think Boro will just have the edge on Millwall. It could be a close one and I’m hoping for goals, but I’ll back the hosts to start their season with a win.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 3-2 Millwall

Luke Phelps

“Middlesbrough are a really tough one to decipher this season. I’m really not sure how they’ll cope despite making some decent new signings, but in Carrick they have a top coach.

“Millwall though, I’m impressed with their summer. They don’t go overboard, instead adding quality in the necessary areas, and I think they’re in with another chance of the top six again this season.

“At The Den, I think this one ends in a Millwall win – they have more quality for me. But I’ll say draw in this one.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 1-1 Millwall