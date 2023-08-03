Arsenal man facing uncertain future as League One club target move

Stevenage are keen on Arsenal midfielder Tim Akinola, according to a report by AllNigerianSoccer.

Stevenage are looking to lure the Premier League man down to League One ahead of the start of the new season.

Akinola, 22, sees his contract at the Emirates Stadium expire next summer and is facing an uncertain future with the Premier League giants at this moment in time.

AllNigerianSoccer claim Steve Evans’ side want to land him in this transfer window along with Azerbaijan Premier League champions Neftci Baku and some unnamed Turkish teams.

1 of 25 Who did Ipswich Town sign Panutche Camara from last summer? Peterborough United Plymouth Argyle Barnsley Sheffield Wednesday

Stevenage eye midfielder

Stevenage aren’t the only Football League club to be linked with Akinola over recent times. All Nigeria Soccer also reported in June that Gillingham, Oxford United and Stockport County were in the frame for his signature but he is yet to leave Arsenal.

The Nigerian-born man started his career with spells in the academies at Lincoln City and Huddersfield Town before the Gunners snapped him up as a youngster in 2020.

He has since represented the London club at youth levels and although he has been involved with Mikel Arteta’s side over pre-season, he is yet to make a competitive first-team appearance.

Arsenal loaned him out to Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership last year but he only played once for the Terrors. He then spent time at Chesterfield in the National League and made 23 appearances in all competitions for the Spirerites to get some experience under his belt.

Stevenage have now reportedly identified him as a potential signing and could see him as someone to bolster their midfield ranks. Evans’ men were promoted from League Two in the last campaign and kick-start life in the third tier this weekend with a trip to Northampton Town.