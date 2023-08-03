Ainsworth discusses Jimmy Dunne’s injury as QPR gear up for Watford opener

QPR kick off their 2023/24 season with a trip to Watford this weekend, but the R’s look set to be without centre-back Jimmy Dunne.

Dunne, 25, was forced off during QPR’s 5-0 friendly defeat v Oxford United last week. The Irishman sustained a nasty looking shoulder injury and it’s not yet known what the extent of his injury is.

And speaking to the club ahead of this weekend, QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth had this to say on Dunne’s injury:

“We are working really hard to get Jimmy back. He is a key player and a great character, we will see how he is over the next few days.”

Dunne is one of just two first-team centre-backs currently on the books at QPR, with Jake Clarke-Salter being the other. Ainsworth has youngster Joe Gubbins to call upon, though it looks like Sam Field may have to fill in at the back this weekend.

Bad to worse

QPR are perilously light on centre-back options. Expect Ainsworth to be targeting some new centre-backs in the rest of this summer’s transfer window, but for this weekend’s opener at least, they look set to be with just Clarke-Salter.

Expect Field to drop back into the middle of the defence alongside Clarke-Salter. The QPR favourite filled in at the back on occasion last time round and it looks like he’ll have to again this weekend.

Dunne is a key player for QPR and Ainsworth will be praying that his injury isn’t a serious one. But Ainsworth’s comments suggest that Dunne’s injury isn’t as serious as first feared, so there’s hope that he returns sooner rather than later.

QPR v Watford takes place at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon, with kick off at 3pm.