AC Milan’s winter signing nearing Sheffield Wednesday loan, medical planned

Sheffield Wednesday are set to finalise a loan deal for AC Milan goalkeeper Devis Vasquez, as per a report from The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday have been in need of another goalkeeper all summer. Cameron Dawson is the only senior goalkeeper contracted to the club after the exit of David Stockdale, though Pierce Charles and Luke Jackson are two promising academy options.

However, another shot-stopper has been in the crosshairs and one consistently linked is AC Milan’s Vasquez.

Now, The Star reports that the 25-year-old Columbian is on the brink of his move to Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday are close to finalising a deal for the AC Milan shot-stopper. He will sign on loan after jetting to the UK for a medical before the deal can be made official.

Vasquez joined the Italian giants from Paraguayan side Club Guarani in January and now, he’ll hope to fight for game time in the Championship.

1 of 20 Whose stadium is this? Barnsley Bristol City Ipswich Town Oxford United

Competition for a starting spot

The hope will be that academy graduate Dawson and incoming loan man Vasquez can compete for the starting spot in Xisco Munoz’s side. Fingers crossed, the battle for the no.1 shirt will get the best out of both players, pleasing both Sheffield Wednesday and Vasquez’s parent club AC Milan.

Vasquez found regular action during his time in Paraguay and with AC, he only really found action in the academy.

There were chances for him to be involved in the senior squad on matchday though, featuring on the bench for a string of Serie A games shortly after he joined the Italian giants in January. Now though, this will be a good chance for the ‘keeper to play regular football again, though it will be interesting to see whether he can dislodge Dawson from the side.