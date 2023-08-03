‘A winning start’: Plymouth Argyle v Huddersfield Town prediction

Plymouth Argyle host Huddersfield Town this weekend in the opening weekend of the new Championship season.

Steven Schumacher’s side won League One last season. Plymouth Argyle looked strong under Ryan Lowe in the 2021/22 campaign, but his departure left question marks over whether the Pilgrims could maintain their good spell. Schumacher didn’t just maintain it, he excelled and got his side promoted in exceptional circumstances.

Huddersfield Town were involved in a relegation battle last season. Neil Warnock managed to steer his side to safety, but a lack of intent in the summer window means the Terriers aren’t much stronger and this could be a tough opening day.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“This is the ideal game for Schumacher to test his side’s preparation. The Terriers aren’t the strongest of Championship outfits and these are really the games you have to win if you want to stand any chance of staying in the division this season.

“However, Warnock’s style of play may be Plymouth’s kryptonite. Huddersfield Town won’t dominate the ball against Plymouth Argyle and instead will look to hit on the break whilst defending in numbers. The physicality of Huddersfield Town may catch the Pilgrims off guard and I think the result of this game depends on how the Plymouth squad handle that.

“Warnock couldn’t be more experienced in the second tier and he knows how to grind out results. But, with momentum on their side I think the hosts will get off to a winning start this season.”

Score prediction: Plymouth Argyle 2-1 Huddersfield Town

1 of 12 Arsenal, Brentford (loan), Coventry (loan), Forest (loan), Hull (loan), Brighton (loan), Sint-Truiden (loan), PAOK, Middlesbrough, PAOK (loan). Chuba Akpom Johnny Howson Dan Barlaser Dael Fry

Luke Phelps

“Plymouth Argyle will be one of the hardest fixtures on every teams’ fixture list this season, especially for those in the north.

“It’s a long old trip for Huddersfield Town but Warnock will have made this trip a fair few times and he’ll know exactly what to expect from an impressive Plymouth side.

“Argyle have made some good signings this summer and I think they’ll surprise a few people this season, whereas Huddersfield have been a bit slow in the transfer market and it could be a tough campaign for them.

“There’s still a lot of buzz about Plymouth after last season and I think that’ll carry on into this game – I’ll say home win.”

Score prediction: Plymouth Argyle 1-0 Huddersfield Town