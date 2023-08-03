‘A strong start to an exciting season’: Bristol City v Preston North End prediction

Bristol City host Preston North End in the Championship this weekend.

The Football League is back this weekend and Bristol City and Preston North End kick of their Championship campaigns against one another at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

Nigel Pearson’s Robins have high hopes heading into the new season, and rightly so.

The 2022/23 campaign saw Bristol City take positive strides forward and after some impressive summer business, the hope will be that they can push up the Championship table in the new season.

As for Preston North End, they finished last season slap bang in mid-table, six points away from the play-offs. Ryan Lowe and co might be hard pressed to push closer to the top-six but that will be the Lilywhites’ aim.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Championship football is back and Bristol City fans are excited to see just where Nigel Pearson can take them this time around. It’s setting up to be a promising one for the Robins and I can see them making a strong start to an exciting season.

“Preston have shown they’re not to be written off though and Lowe’s side won’t be in any mood to roll over in front of an expecting Ashton Gate crowd.

“This could be a close one but I’m just giving the edge to the hosts. I’ll say 2-1.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 2-1 Preston North End

Luke Phelps

“I’ve got high hopes for Bristol City this season. I’m not sure they have enough for a top six push but I think they could break into the top half, so watch this space.

“Preston meanwhile have been quietly going about their business and I think they’re in the same position as Bristol City right now, so I’m expecting a close game.

“With opening day nerves bound to kick in, I’ll put this one down as a draw.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 1-1 Preston North End