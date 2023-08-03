‘A scary time’: Reading v Peterborough United prediction

Reading host Peterborough United in League One this weekend.

The League One season gets underway this weekend and Reading and Peterborough United kick off their campaigns against one another at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Royals have endured another challenging summer amid continued transfer embargoes, limiting their activity in the transfer market. Ruben Selles is in for a tough task as he heads into the campaign with a seriously light squad.

As for the visitors, they might be going through a bit of a transition period over the 2023/24 campaign. Posh’s squad has changed a fair bit this summer and more departures are expected but Darren Ferguson still boasts some strong names in his ranks.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“It’s a scary time for Reading fans and they’re facing a pretty daunting season. The relationship between the ownership and fans, staff and players couldn’t be much further apart and with the squad looking so thin, they could be in for a tough one.

“As for Posh, even though expectations might be lower for this season, they’ve actually still got a good squad. More influential players could yet move on but they’ve made some strong signings and could still fight for the play-offs.

“I’ll back Posh to get their season underway with a win here.”

Score prediction: Reading 1-2 Peterborough United

Harry Mail

“Reading are in a bit of a mess at the moment and their squad doesn’t have much depth in it so they could struggle to get going this season following their relegation from League One.

“Peterborough will be desperate to bounce back from their play-off disappointment against Sheffield Wednesday last term with promotion in this campaign. They have kept hold of boss Darren Ferguson which is a big boost as he is an experienced manager.

“I think the away side will sneak this one.”

Score prediction: Reading 0-1 Peterborough United