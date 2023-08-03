‘A fairly comfortable win’: Watford v QPR prediction

Watford host QPR in the opening round of the 2023/24 Championship season this weekend.

Watford welcome QPR to Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon. The R’s go up against a Watford side who gave Gareth Ainsworth his first win in charge last season, whilst this weekend marks Valerien Ismael’s first game as the Hornets’ new boss.

QPR have made some decent signings this summer with the last being Jack Colback who’s signed on a two-year deal, whilst Watford have brought in the likes of Tom Ince, selling Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro earlier in the summer.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“For Watford, I think this is a decent opening game. They’ve made some decent signings this summer and I’m quietly optimistic about their chances under Ismael who I think is a good coach at Championship level.

“QPR meanwhile; I’m really worried for them this season. It’s hard not to be pessimistic about their upcoming season and we’ll learn a lot about them this weekend.

“It won’t be an easy game for Watford and it’ll be a very tough one for the visitors, but I’m going to have to back Watford to come out of this one with a fairly comfortable win.”

Score prediction: Watford 2-1 QPR

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

James Ray

“I feel like we need to see Watford in action in competitive football to see just where they stand coming into this season. At the moment I fear they could endure a similar season to 2022/23 but they have made some eye-catching signings and Ismael is a manager I rate.

“Against QPR they’ve got a good chance of starting with a win too, and I’ll back them to do just that.

“The R’s will be in the fight against relegation again this season and amid a serious shortage of options at the heart of defence, it could be a tough opening day. I’ll back the hosts to emerge 2-0 winners.”

Score prediction: Watford 2-0 QPR