3 Max Bird alternatives Hull City should consider amid transfer pursuit

Hull City are interested in signing Derby County ace Max Bird in this transfer window.

Hull City have seen their first bid rejected for the League One starlet but are still trying to lure him to East Yorkshire, as per HullLive.

The Tigers could do with another option in the middle of the park, preferably left-footed to provide balance alongside Regan Slater and Jean Michael Seri. Here is a look at three alternative options they could target if they can’t agree a deal for top target Bird…

Luca Connell

Like Bird, the 22-year-old caught the eye in the third tier last season and is highly-rated by current club Barnsley. The former Bolton Wanderers and Celtic man moved to Oakwell 12 months ago and has become one of the Tykes’ key players.

He made 39 appearances in all competitions for the South Yorkshire outfit last term and chipped in with two goals and eight assists. The ex-Republic of Ireland youth international helped his side reach the play-off final but they lost at Wembley to Sheffield Wednesday.

Stefan Johansen

The 32-year-old would inject more quality into the Tigers’ midfield department and could do a job for a year or two. He is available on a free transfer following his recent exit from fellow Championship club QPR and will be weighing up his options.

Johansen, who has played for Celtic, Fulham and West Brom in the past, is a vastly experienced player and has played 464 games so far in his career, scoring 58 times.

Alex Mowatt

He spent time on loan at Middlesbrough last season and is another left-footed option for Hull to look at. The ex-Leeds United man remains on the books at West Brom but his contract is up in June 2024.

The Baggies risk losing him for free next year if they don’t cash in on him now or in January. Therefore, a cut-price deal could be struck for his signature.