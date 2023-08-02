‘Woefully unprepared’ – Sheffield Wednesday v Southampton prediction: The72

Sheffield Wednesday host Southampton in the Championship opener on Friday night.

Southampton journey up to South Yorkshire to take on Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night, in a Football League opener between two teams in new divisions and under new management.

The Saints are headed by Russell Martin following their relegation from the Premier League. The former Swansea City boss came in earlier in the summer and has made a couple of positive signings in Ryan Manning and Shea Charles, whilst so far retaining the likes of James Ward-Prowse.

Wednesday meanwhile have endured a rather chaotic summer. Xisco Munoz is the man in charge following Darren Moore’s sudden exit earlier in the summer, and the Spaniard is slowly getting new bodies over the line after a subdued start to his summer transfer plans.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“This is a really interesting opener. I think these two sides will be at opposite ends of the Championship table come May next year but the opening game is always a nervy one – especially for those teams coming down from the Premier League.

“I think Southampton have one of the best squads and one of the best coaches in the league, whereas Sheffield Wednesday look woefully unprepared for the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

“In front of a big Hillsborough crowd and in their first game under Martin, it won’t be all that easy for Southampton, but I’m backing them to get through this one.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Southampton

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“It’s no doubt who the favourites are here. Southampton still currently have a few of their biggest names from the Premier League and whilst transfer speculation is mounting, if they’re available to use then I don’t see why Martin wouldn’t.

“The quality between the two sides is quite something. Munoz’s squad is slowly taking shape, but it remains to be seen whether it has the strength and depth required to survive relegation this season.

“One thing that can’t be knocked at Sheffield Wednesday is the fans. The atmosphere will be big and if Southampton want a result they may have to remain patient and avoid committing too many men forward which could lead to opportunities for the hosts.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 0-3 Southampton