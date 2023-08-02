Tony Mowbray confirms negotiations are ongoing for Sunderland winger to leave

Isaac Lihadji was left out of Sunderland’s squad last night against Hartlepool United due to uncertainty surrounding his future.

Lihadji, 21, joined Sunderland last summer from Lille in France.

The young winger was an exciting capture who had several trophies to his name before making the move to Wearside.

He has made just six senior appearances for the Black Cats since his arrival and struggled to find consistent game time last season.

The stellar performances of Jack Clarke, Patrick Roberts and Amad Diallo last year meant chances for Lihadji were few and far between.

Earlier this summer he was linked with a move to Qatar, and now following Sunderland’s defeat to League Two side Hartlepool United it has been confirmed there is uncertainty surrounding his future.

Speaking to The Chronicle, Tony Mowbray has offered an update on Lihadji’s future. He said:

“Lihadji was left out because there’s some discussions at the moment about his future. They are ongoing, so let’s wait and see how that pans out.

“I don’t know the extent of it, but I think it’s got something to do with that [Qatar interest]. Whether that pans out or doesn’t pan out, I honestly don’t know.”

A bigger miss than it looks

Sunderland are yet to bring in a replacement for Amad this summer, so losing Lihadji leaves this attacking area lacking in depth.

The 21-year-old clearly has talent, but it remains to be seen whether he would’ve ever fulfilled his potential in the second tier.

There is still a month left of the transfer window and Sunderland are in need of reinforcements out wide, and that’s without Lihadji leaving. So there is a lot of work to do if the Black Cats want to recreate their successes from last year.

In the short term Sunderland may cope with just Clarke and Roberts, but over a longer period the lack of quality in depth is more likely to show.

Sunderland begin their season by welcoming Ipswich Town to the Stadium of Light this Sunday.