‘They might start with a defeat’: Bolton Wanderers v Lincoln City prediction

Bolton Wanderers host Lincoln City in the first game of the League One season this weekend.

Bolton Wanderers fell short in the League One play-offs last season but with some of the division’s big guns winning promotion, Ian Evatt’s side will be among the favourites to rise to the Championship.

The Trotters are still in need of some more recruits but eye-catching signings have been made. Forward Carlos Mendes Gomes and goalkeeper Nathan Baxter are among the best additions, signing from Luton Town and Chelsea respectively.

As for visitors Lincoln City, they too will be aiming to push further up the table in the new campaign.

Mark Kennedy made a good impression in his first season at Sincil Bank and hopefully, the signings of Tyler Walker, Ethan Hamilton, Jaden Brown and more can push the Imps into the chasing pack.

Ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions for the tie…

James Ray

“Bolton should have their sights set on automatic promotion this season. It’s a big statement to make before the season has even started but given Ian Evatt’s ambitions and some of the players at their disposal, it has to be the aim.

“Expect Dion Charles to be influential again while midfielder Aaron Morley could be one of the league’s standouts.

“As for Lincoln, I have a bit of concern about their depth in wide areas and at the back. That said though, I can see them enjoying another decent season under Mark Kennedy. They might start with a defeat here but they should find their feet soon enough.

“I’ll go for a narrow home win.”

Score prediction: Bolton Wanderers 1-0 Lincoln City

Harry Mail

“I expect Bolton to be up there this season. They will have learnt a lot from their defeat in the play-offs last term to Barnsley at the semi-finals stage and have kept hold of their key players so far in this window, mainly striker Dion Charles.

“Lincoln will fancy their chances of having a successful season. Mark Kennedy is preparing for his second campaign in charge and will hope that his side can surprise a few.

“This is a tough first test for the Imps though the hosts will see them as a side they can beat to get three points under their belts early on.”

Score prediction: Bolton Wanderers 2 Lincoln City 1