Swansea City striker closing in on League One move, reporter claims

Swansea City attacker Josh Thomas is poised for a loan move to Port Vale, reports Ian Mitchelmore.

Swansea City are letting the youngster head out the exit door on a temporary basis ahead of the start of the new season.

Thomas, 20, is being tipped for a bright future with the Swans and remains under contract with the Championship outfit until the summer of 2024, with the club holding an option of a further 12 months on top of that.

Reporter Mitchelmore has claimed on Twitter (see tweet below) that he is having a ‘medical’ with Port Vale on Wednesday morning and is expected to be handed the number 44 shirt with the League One side.

Josh Thomas is having a medical at Port Vale this morning. Loan should be confirmed in time for him to be involved v Barnsley on Saturday. Expected to wear No. 44 shirt as he has at Swansea. Big opportunity for the young striker in League One.

New face incoming at Port Vale

Thomas will provide the Valiants with another option up top as they prepare for Andy Crosby’s first full campaign at the helm. First up for them is an away trip to Oakwell to take on Barnsley this weekend as they look to begin with a positive result in South Yorkshire.

Port Vale are lacking options in attack at the moment and are in need of some reinforcements in that department before the end of the transfer window.

Thomas will certainly arrive at Vale Park with an air of unpredictability about him. He hasn’t played much senior football so far in his career but will be eager to show what he is all about in the third tier.

He has risen up through the academy ranks at the Swansea.com Stadium and has been a regular at various youth levels over recent times. However, he is yet to make a first-team appearances for the South Wales club.

Thomas has been out on loan before at Cardiff Metropolitan University and is now heading to Port Vale for a new challenge.