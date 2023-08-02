Swansea City one of several sides interested in Leeds United prospect

Leeds United youngster Mateo Joseph is attracting attention from several sides across Europe, including Championship outfit Swansea City, according to Marca.

Leeds United acquired Joseph last year from Spanish side Espanyol and he made six appearances across all competitions last season. The 19-year-old isn’t expected to be a regular in the Whites’ first-team fold next season and has caught the eye of several sides across the continent in the hopes of taking him on loan for the upcoming campaign.

According to Marca, English sides are competing with clubs in France, Germany and Italy for the striker’s signature, with Swansea City, Sampdoria and Wolfsburg the only three sides named at this time.

However, the report also states that the new Leeds United boss Daniel Farke won’t rush into a decision prematurely, and a decision will only be made on his future once the player’s role in the squad is determined.

An exciting prospect…

In one season in the Leeds United academy, Joseph has scored 18 goals and registered a further two assists in 31 appearances, and his fast-track into the first-team fold and being given his England U20 debut shows just how quickly he is progressing.

It makes sense for him to be loaned out if playing time is at a premium at Elland Road. Swansea City will be hoping to be the beneficiaries, with Leeds United then being able to keep a close eye on the teenager if he was to remain in the Championship.

But with sides in the top divisions in France, Germany and Italy also reportedly interested in Joseph this could present the forward with an opportunity to play against some of the best teams in the world and against some of the best players in the world, and so it won’t be an easy decision for all parties involved.