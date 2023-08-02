Striker could leave and more: Barnsley transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Barnsley finished 4th in League One last season and reached the play-off final at Wembley.

Unfortunately Michael Duff was unable to get over the line and his side fell at the very last minute losing 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday with the only goal coming in added time of extra time.

Duff left for Swansea City earlier this summer and Neill Collins is the man now tasked with delivering Championship football back to Oakwell. Collins comes over to England following a spell managing in the United States and whilst he’s inexperienced in the English management world, it is hoped he can hit the ground running this summer.

Barnsley have welcomed a fair few new faces through the door so far this summer, but the links aren’t stopping there. With a month left to go in the summer transfer window there will likely be more deals to be done.

Stevenage are set to beat Barnsley and Port Vale to the signing of Aaron Pressley. The newly-promoted League One side have managed to fend off interest from the likes of Barnsley to sign the young Premier League striker from Brentford, according to reports.

James Norwood has been linked with a move away from Oakwell this summer. League Two side Wrexham have been credited with interest in the experienced striker, Alan Nixon claimed on his Patreon. But, Collins has insisted Barnsley are under no pressure to sell him this summer. The price will have to be right for Barnsley to accept a bid this summer, but given Paul Mullin’s recent injury Phil Parkinson’s side may step up their interest in the near future.

Collins’ side are said to be closing in on an overseas addition to their backline. The report doesn’t name the player but states the Tykes are chasing a deal for a central defender following the new FA regulations which allow League One sides to sign two players who wouldn’t qualify for a work permit under the initial point system.

Bradford City goalkeeper Harry Lewis has been linked with a move to Barnsley this summer. The 25-year-old was of interest to the Tykes, but a fee couldn’t be agreed. Since then Lewis has come out and said he is happy at the Bantams and he has no interest in pursuing a move away from the League Two side this summer. Speaking to BBC West Yorkshire, he said:

“Football’s football and you never know what is going to happen but as I will continue to reiterate the only way I would leave this football club was if it’s right for everybody and that involves transfer fees and all the rest of it.

“That’s got to right and I’m in absolutely not in a position where I’m going to be pushing anything or making anybody’s life difficult, handing in transfer requests, I will continue to conduct myself the way that I always have done with trying to make people of this city proud and that’s not going to change, I’m so happy to be here and that will never change.”