Stoke City man undergoing medical ahead of six-figure transfer exit

Connor Taylor is undergoing a medical ahead of a £300,000 move from Stoke City to Bristol Rovers, reports Daily Mail.

Taylor, 21, spent time with Port Vale and Stafford Rangers as a youth player, before joining up with Stoke City in 2019.

He’s since gone on to make 19 total appearances for the Potters’ first-team with 14 of those coming in the Championship last season. But after falling out of favour under Alex Neil, the defender looks set to move on.

Reports emerged yesterday revealing that League One side Bristol Rovers had had a bid accepted for Taylor and now Daily Mail are saying that Taylor is undergoing a medical with the club.

The centre-back previously spent time on loan with Joey Barton’s Rovers during the 2021/22 season where he featured 42 times in League Two as Rovers earned promotion, with Taylor being named as the club’s Young Player of the Year.

Daily Mail add that Barnsley and Plymouth Argyle both made efforts to sign Taylor this summer, but it’s Bristol Rovers who are set to win this transfer chase.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

A solid signing

Rovers have made some impressive signings so far this summer bringing in names like Jevani Brown and George Friend, and Taylor looks like another solid capture.

For Stoke, it’s not so much of a blow. Taylor is clearly a player with ability but with Stoke signing a number of new players, Taylor may not have been used next season and so getting a fee for him now seems like smart business.

The Potters are making some positive, wholesale changes this summer and fans are gearing up for their season opener v Rotherham United on Saturday afternoon.

Kick off is at 3pm at the bet265 Stadium.