Stoke City man eyed and more: Walsall transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Walsall start the new League Two season with an away trip to Morecambe this weekend.

Walsall have turned to Mat Sadler as their new manager this season and he will be hoping for a successful campaign in charge of the Saddlers.

The Midlands outfit finished 16th in the table last term. There has been some transfer rumours coming out of the Bescot Stadium over past seven days.

Walsall are believed to be keen on a loan deal for Stoke City defender David Okagbue, according to TEAMtalk. The 19-year-old spent time in the National League with Oldham Athletic in the last campaign to get some experience under his belt and has also had a stint at Chester in the past.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at Stoke and has been a regular for the Championship outfit at various levels over recent years. The youngster is yet to make a senior appearance for the Potters.

The Saddlers have reportedly been interested in signing full-back Haji Mnoga from League One side Portsmouth along with fellow fourth tier outfit Newport County. However, he has now joined Aldershot Town instead, as per The News.

In terms of outgoings, Sadler may consider loaning out youngster Ronan Maher. That’s according to the Express & Star, who claim the attacking midfielder could head out the exit door on a temporary basis to go and get some senior game time somewhere else to boost his development.

The Republic of Ireland youth international spent time on the books at West Brom before linking up with Walsall back in 2015. He has since made 10 senior appearances, six of which have come in the league, but his chances of nailing down a spot in the starting XI in the immediate future might be seen as slim.