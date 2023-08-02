Stevenage to see off Barnsley and Port Vale to sign Premier League striker, reporter claims

Stevenage are poised to see off interest from Barnsley and Port Vale to land striker Aaron Pressley from Brentford, reports Pete O’Rourke.

Stevenage are set to bolster their attacking options by signing the youngster on a permanent basis ahead of the start of the new League One season.

Pressley, 21, still has another year left on his contract at Brentford but is now expected to head out the exit door at the Gtech Community Stadium prematurely.

Reporter O’Rourke has also suggested on Twitter (see tweet below) that third tier pair Cambridge United and Cheltenham Town have also looked at landing him this summer but it is Steve Evans’ side who will win the race for his signature.

Stevenage to win race

Snapping up Pressley could prove to be a shrewd bit of business by Stevenage following their promotion from League Two. He has bags of potential and will be useful long-term acquisition for the Hertfordshire outfit.

He has played for Brentford since they signed him from Aston Villa in 2020. The Scotland youth International also had a spell in the academy at Hearts.

Pressley has so far made three first-team appearances for Thomas Frank’s side but he is down the pecking order though and his chances of getting regular game time in the top flight are slim.

The prospect has spent recent times out on loan away from London at AFC Wimbledon and Accrington Stanley in the Football League to gain experience.

Brentford have way too many top quality options in his position these days so leaving for Stevenage will be for the benefit of his career. First up for Evans’ men is a trip to Northampton Town this weekend as they look to start the new season with a positive result at Sixfields.