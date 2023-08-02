Southampton man set to seal seven-figure transfer with medical planned for today

Southampton’s Duje Caleta-Car is set to undergo a medical with Lyon today, after the Saints agreed a €5million sale, as per Mike McGrath.

Caleta-Car, 26, joined Southampton from Marseille ahead of last season. But the Croatian would on manage just 13 Premier League outings in his first season at the club and now it looks like he’s on his way back to France.

Telegraph journalist McGrath says that the centre-back is set to undergo a medical with Lyon ahead of a proposed €5million move, with Southampton having agreed a deal with the French club.

McGrath tweeted:

Croatia centre-back Duje Ćaleta-Car will undergo a medical at Lyon tomorrow (Weds) after Southampton agreed a deal for him to return to French football. Lyon familiar with him from 4yrs at Marseille. Agreed a deal of €5m to play for Laurent Blanc next season. More @TeleFootball — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 1, 2023

Caleta-Car could become the sixth player sale at St Mary’s this summer following the club’s relegation, with the likes of Dan Nlundulu, Ibrahima Diallo, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Mislav Orsic, and Mohammed Salisu having all sealed permanent exits so far this summer.

Russell Martin has some good options at centre-back as things stand but Caleta-Car’s potential exit could prompt the new Saints boss to bring in a replacement ahead of the new season.

A swift exit…

Caleta-Car looked like a very solid signing for Southampton. There was a time when Liverpool wanted to sign the Croatian and so he’s clearly a player with ability, but a combination of injury and a lack of form saw his maiden season at St Mary’s hindered.

And it’s no surprise to see him heading back to France where he previously proved himself, though it’s still a blow for Southampton that they never got to see the best of Caleta-Car.

Southampton kick off the 2023/24 Championship campaign on Friday night with a trip to Sheffield Wednesday – kick off is at 8pm with the game being shown live on Sky Sports.