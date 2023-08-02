‘Should fancy their chances’: Barnsley v Port Vale prediction

Barnsley take on Port Vale at Oakwell in League One this weekend.

Barnsley were beaten in the play-off final by Sheffield Wednesday last season and will be eyeing promotion to the Championship this term.

Port Vale, on the other hand, are preparing for Andy Crosby’s first full campaign at the helm.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Barnsley were dealt a blow when Michael Duff left for Swansea City earlier this summer and new boss Neill Collins will be looking to get some early wins under his belt to show he means business.

“The Tykes have managed to keep hold of key players like Luca Connell and Adam Phillips and have boosted their attacking options by bringing in Andy Dallas and Max Watters so should fancy their chances of an opening day win.

“Port Vale are lacking firepower up front at the moment and although they’ll be fine this season, I think they’ll lose in South Yorkshire on Saturday.”

Score prediction: Barnsley 2-1 Port Vale

James Ray

“I’m really intriguing to see just how Barnsley fare under new boss Neill Collins. He found success in America but the EFL is a whole different kettle of fish, as he’ll know given his vast experience in the Football League as a player.

“His fairly similar setup to that of former boss Duff should allow for a smooth transition into new management for the squad and that could see them make a winning start in front of the Oakwell faithful.

“Port Vale have made some good additions this summer but they can’t be too reliant on Ellis Harrison up top. Away at Barnsley, I can see them starting the season with defeat.”

Score prediction: Barnsley 3-1 Port Vale