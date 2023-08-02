Sheffield Wednesday targeting deal for 25-year-old Championship man

Sheffield Wednesday hold interest in Preston North End defender Bambo Diaby, as per Dom Howson.

Diaby, 25, made 17 Championship appearances last season for Ryan Lowe’s Preston North End.

The Spanish defender has a decent amount of experience now in the second tier with a previous spell at Barnsley. He made 22 appearances across all competitions for Barnsley in the 2019/20 campaign and helped his side to Championship survival in their first year back in the Championship.

Xisco Munoz’s side haven’t had the best summer as of yet and there’s still plenty of work to do to improve the Owls’ squad ahead of what will be a very tough campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday have been credited with interest in Diaby now as they look to bolster their backline ahead of the new campaign.

As first mentioned by @footballtyper, #SWFC are interested in signing Preston defender Bambo Diaby. The centre-back made 18 appearances for Preston last season. 🦉👇 https://t.co/TvGyxaE2cy — Dom Howson (@domhowson) August 2, 2023

Work to do

Sheffield Wednesday had a successful year last time around. They achieved promotion from League One via the play-offs, but the shock departure of manager Darren Moore began what has been a poor pre-season to date.

Preston North End have had quite a positive window adding some exciting talent in key areas. Diaby hasn’t been a regular since his arrival at Deepdale so likely won’t be missed too much, but Lowe must ensure should Diaby leave he isn’t left short in depth at the back.

Both managers are set to face big challenges this season, and it’ll be interesting to see how their summer business transitions onto the pitch.

The Championship season begins this weekend with Sheffield Wednesday featuring on the opening night against Southampton at home.

Whilst it’s said a deal is being worked on, it remains to be seen whether the Diaby transfer gets finalised in time for Friday’s fixture.