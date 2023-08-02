Sheffield Wednesday join QPR in pursuit of departed Wigan Athletic man

Sheffield Wednesday have joined QPR in pursuit of Jack Whatmough after his recent exit from Wigan Athletic, reports Darren Witcoop.

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in luring the free agent to Hillsborough following their promotion from League One as they look to continue their recruitment drive under new boss Xisco Munoz.

Whatmough, 26, cut ties with Wigan at the end of last month after their relegation from the Championship and is now weighing up his options as a free agent.

The Sunday Mirror’s Witcoop has claimed on Twitter (see tweet below) the Owls are in the frame for his signature along with QPR and Preston North End this summer with the new season starting this weekend.

Free agent defender Jack Whatmough has interest from Preston and Sheffield Wednesday. QPR have also been keen. Believed to have plenty of Championship offers on the table. #pnefc #swfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) August 1, 2023

Option for Sheffield Wednesday

Whatmough more add more competition and depth to Sheffield Wednesday’s defensive department if they were able to bring him to South Yorkshire in this window. The fact he is available for nothing would also make him a relatively risk-free addition as they wouldn’t be losing money through a transfer fee.

The Gosport-born man would inject experience into Munoz’s side and he has made 225 games in his career to date in all competitions, chipping in with seven goals and eight assists from defence.

Whatmough started his career at Portsmouth and rose up through the academy ranks at Fratton Park. He broke into their first-team as a youngster back in 2013 and went on to become a first-team regular with the Hampshire outfit.

He played 136 games for Pompey and helped them gain promotion from League Two in 2017 before adapting well to the step up a league.

Wigan then lured him up north in 2021 and he played a key role in their League One title win in his first year at the club. However, they were relegated last term and he has since departed as he now considers his options.