Rangers midfielder targeted and more: Tranmere Rovers transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Tranmere Rovers start the new League Two season at home to Barrow this weekend.

Tranmere Rovers have had a busy summer both on and off the pitch and will be looking forward to the 2023/24 campaign.

Nigel Adkins is their new Technical Director and Ian Dawes is being assisted by Neill Danns in the dugout. The Whites have brought in the likes of Kristian Dennis, Luke Norris and Connor Jennings to bolster their ranks.

They are believed to be keen on signing Rangers midfielder Alex Lowry on loan to add more competition and depth to their options in the middle of the park, according to a report by Football Insider. The 20-year-old has been on the books at Ibrox for his whole career to date and is yet to leave.

There will be competition for his signature though. He been linked with League One new boys Northampton Town recently following their promotion from the fourth tier last term, as per the Daily Record.

Striker Jake Burton has been snapped up by Chester in the National League North following his departure from Prenton Park, as announced by their website. The Liverpool-born man rose up through the academy ranks of the Whites and was a regular for them at various youth levels.

He went on to make 32 appearances all competitions and found the net twice. However, the club decided against extending his stay when his contract expired at the end of June.

Tranmere boss Dawes has hinted at more additions and told the Wirral Globe: “We’re still looking to upgrade with one or two. We’re in a place where we’re adding quality rather than quantity, we’ve got a good group and we’re ready to go.

“There are always plates spinning and things ongoing. The Premier League clubs start late so that delays a few things but we’re always looking. Trying to get off to a good start is at the forefront of everyone’s minds and we’re looking at prepping in short spells for the Barrow game.”

In other news, former Tranmere loan man Lewis Warrington has linked up with Plymouth Argyle in the Championship from Everton.