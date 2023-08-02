Port Vale continue to cast eyes over free agent following summer exit

Port Vale continue to cast their eyes over striker James Wilson, as detailed in a report by StokeOnTrentLive.

Port Vale made the decision to cut ties with the attacker at the end of last season when his contract expired.

Wilson, 27, is now a free agent and will be weighing up his options ahead of the start of the new campaign.

As per StokeOnTrentLive, he continues to train with his former club to keep up his fitness levels and he came off the bench in their latest pre-season friendly against Doncaster Rovers. Andy Crosby’s side were beaten 1-0 by their League Two opponents.

Option for Port Vale

Wilson remains an option for Port Vale as they consider what transfer business to do next this summer. The Staffordshire-born man already knows the club, all their players and how they operate.

He is also experienced and has made 217 appearances in his career to date. The Valiants are lacking depth up front at the moment and could do with some more cover and competition in attacking areas ahead of Crosby’s first full campaign at the helm.

They could do a lot worse than bringing back Wilson to sharpen their frontline. He rose up through the academy ranks at Manchester United and went on to play 20 times for their first-team as a youngster, chipping in with four goals, as well as having loan spells away from Old Trafford in the Football League at Brighton and Hove Albion, Sheffield United, Derby County and Aberdeen.

He left the Premier League giants in 2019 and played for Salford City before signing for Port Vale.

Wilson has since scored 19 goals in 74 outings for the League One outfit and they have a big decision to make now as to whether to offer him a new deal.