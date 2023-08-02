PL club turn attention to Southampton man after frustrating pursuit of Leeds United ace

Everton are now eyeing up a deal for Southampton’s Kamaldeen Sulemana after seeing a bid rejected for Leeds United’s Willy Gnonto, reports Mail Online.

Everton have been chasing a deal for Leeds United man Gnonto all summer. But the Toffees have now seen a £15million bid rejected and they are set to turn their attention to Southampton’s Sulemana.

The 21-year-old joined Southampton from Rennes in the last winter transfer window but would only manage to score twice and assist once in 18 Premier League outings for the Saints, before their relegation to the Championship.

Southampton paid a club-record fee of £22million for the former Rennes man but now it looks like he could make a swift exit from St Mary’s with Everton potentially set to offer him a Premier League lifeline.

Mail Online say that Sean Dyche’s side are looking into a deal for Sulemana as they ‘grow frustrated in their attempts’ to land Gnonto.

Quality in attack…

Southampton still have a lot of quality in their ranks, especially in their attacking department with names like Sulemana, Moussa Djenepo, Nathan Tella, Che Adams and so on, but the Saints need to be wary of offloading too many of them – and offloading them late in the window too.

They need to ensure they still have enough quality to mount a promotion push but if they do decide to sell some more names, which would be understandable following relegation, then they need to ensure they have sufficient time to find replacements.

Sulemana remains a player with potential despite a tough first half-season in England and a move to Everton could be exciting, though how much the Toffees would be willing to pay for him remains to be seen.

Southampton face Sheffield Wednesday in their Championship opener on Friday night.