Opinion: Wanted Hull City man should be on Rotherham United’s radar, ideal Ogbene replacement?

Rotherham United will be hard pressed to find someone who can well and truly fill the shoes of departed star Chiedozie Ogbene.

The Nigerian-born Republic of Ireland international’s electricity and versatility made him a vital component during his time with the Millers but now, he’s heading for Premier League football with Luton Town.

Fred Onyedinma’s loan arrival from the Hatters will add some attacking flair after Ogbene’s exit but one man who could be a good fit is Hull City forward Ryan Longman.

On the move?

Hull City are said to have fielded bids from Championship and Turkish Super Lig clubs for Longman this week and Rotherham United would be wise to consider a move too. Like Ogbene, he can play anywhere on the right-hand side as a winger or wing-back and through the middle as a striker.

People will point to his underwhelming return from the 2022/23 campaign and his eventual drop out of Liam Rosenior’s Hull City side, and that is understandable. However, there’s no doubt that Longman is a player with untapped potential who could really maximise his potential with solid game time and strong coaching.

When deployed on the right his work ethic is on show best. He’s always active up and down the wing, getting involved defensively while still having the instincts to get into dangerous attacking positions.

Longman’s return of nine goals and five assists in 52 appearances on loan at AFC Wimbledon shows how productive he can be and a strong run of form saw him notch three goals and four assists in 10 Championship games in the middle of the 2021/22 season.

At 22, he’s got plenty of time to get back to his dangerous best and with a fresh start away from Humberside, he could recapture the form that previously saw him caught the eye. Longman is definitely one Rotherham United should consider and if he is to move on, he’ll be a player to keep an eye on regardless of where he goes.