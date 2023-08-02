Millwall set to sign PL man in seven-figure deal, medical today

Millwall are set to sign Wolves goalkeeper Matija Sarkic on a permanent basis, as per reporter John Percy.

26-year-old goalkeeper Sarkic has been at the centre of plenty of transfer speculation over the course of the summer window.

It looked as though the Wolves man was set to return to Stoke City on a permanent basis only for that deal to fall through. Instead, the Potters have recruited Mark Travers on loan, who was a target for Millwall.

Now though, it seems the Lions are set to recruit Montenegro international Sarkic.

Reporter John Percy has said on Twitter that the Wolves shot-stopper will undergo a medical with the Lions today after a permanent agreement was reached. He is now set to become a Millwall player for around £1.2m, barring any late hitches of course.

Sarkic makes the move after three years at Molineux, leaving with two years left on his contract.

A new no.1?

George Long and Bartosz Bialkowski have been battling it out for Millwall’s starting spot for some time now. It was Long who came out on top for much of last season but with Sarkic coming in, it could be that he claims the no.1 spot at The Den.

The former Aston Villa man has previously made a good impression in the Championship. He became a firm favourite on loan at Birmingham City before injury brought a premature end to his season and considering Stoke City wanted him back permanently after last campaign’s loan, he was popular there too.

There was an injury lay-off during his Stoke stint too though, so the hope will be that he can stay fit with Millwall.

A permanent move should allow Sarkic to really settle and lay down some roots in South London, hopefully allowing him to kick on and develop further under Gary Rowett’s watch.