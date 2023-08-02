Midfielder under consideration and more: Charlton Athletic transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Charlton Athletic start the new League One season this weekend with a home clash against fellow London club Leyton Orient.

Charlton Athletic have had a busy summer so far and have brought in the likes of Alfie May, Panutche Camara, Lloyd Jones and Terry Taylor.

The Addicks will be aiming for the play-offs this term and they eye their return to the Championship. They are believed to be interested in a move for Australian midfielder Danny Douglas as a potential long-term addition.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon will be looked at by Dean Holden’s side. The 19-year-old currently plays for A-League outfit Perth Glory and FTBL claim he had a trial at West Brom back in 2019.

Cardiff City attacker Isaak Davies has been linked with Charlton along with Oxford United and Portsmouth. However, in this latest update by the Sunday Mirror reporter Darren Witcoop, the Welshman is now in talks with Belgian side KV Kortrijk.

Cardiff forward Isaak Davies has held talks over a loan move to Belgian club KV Kortrijk. Structure of potential deal still being discussed. League One clubs Oxford, Portsmouth and Charlton had registered an interest in on signing the Welshman. #cardiffcity #cafc #oufc #pompey — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) August 2, 2023

According to a report by the South London Press, the Addicks have shown interest in signing Exeter City striker Sam Nombe in this window. The 24-year-old, who is from Croydon, has scored 27 goals in 79 games for his current club in all competitions to date, 17 of which came last term.

He started his career at MK Dons and went on to play 46 times for their first-team, as well as having loan spells away at Oxford City, Maidenhead United and Luton Town during his time there.

Elsewhere, former Charlton defender Deji Oshilaja has signed a new contract with fellow third tier side Burton Albion. His previous deal at the Pirelli Stadium expired at the end of June. He left The Valley in 2021 and has since made his home with the Brewers.