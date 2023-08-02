Mansfield Town continue to look at departed Portsmouth man with the new season starting this weekend

Mansfield Town continue to take a look at Kieron Freeman after his exit from Portsmouth, as detailed in a report by the Chad.

Mansfield Town have had the defender on trial this pre-season and have a decision to make regarding his future with the new season starting this weekend.

Freeman, 31, was released by Portsmouth at the end of the last campaign and will be considering his options.

The Chad report he played for the Stags again in their friendly clash against Matlock Town on Tuesday evening. They won 4-2 after goals by George Maris, Jakub Kruszynski and Jordan Bowery (x2).

Mansfield casting eyes over free agent

Freeman has had two loan spell at Mansfield in the past so already knows the club and their fans also know what he is all about. If Nigel Clough does decide to offer him a deal, he would inject useful experience into the squad as he has made 268 appearances in his career to date.

He started out with spells at Nottingham Forest and Derby County before joining Sheffield United in 2015. The full-back helped the Blades rise from League One to the Premier League during his time at Bramall Lane under their former boss Chris Wilder.

The once-capped Wales international left South Yorkshire in 2020 and has since had stints at Swindon Town, Swansea City and Pompey and hasn’t been able to find a new permanent home.

Mansfield will need to decide what to do with him soon as they gear up for the 2023/24 campaign. Promotion will be the target again for them after they narrowly missed out on the play-offs last term.

They have delved into the transfer market to sign George Williams, Baily Cargill, Aaron Lewis, Calum MacDonald, Christy Pym and Will Swan to bolster their ranks.