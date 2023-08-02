Leeds United, Leeds United and Leicester City among sides keen on £7m-rated West Brom man

byJames Ray
2 August 2023
Leeds United, Leicester City, Burnley and clubs from Saudi Arabia are all showing an interest in West Brom’s Grady Diangana, as per reporter Lewis Cox.

West Brom signed 25-year-old winger Diangana from West Ham in the summer of 2020, bringing him back to The Hawthorns off the back of a fruitful loan spell with the club.

The Lubumbashi-born ace hasn’t quite kicked on as some might have hoped but he remains a dangerous presence on the wing. He notched four goals and three assists in 31 Championship games last season, taking him to 15 goals and 11 assists in 129 games for the Baggies across all competitions.

Now, reports of interest have emerged from the Express & Star’s Lewis Cox.

It is said that Championship rivals Leeds United and Leicester City have both shown an interest in Diangana. Premier League new boys Burnley are also admirers while clubs from Saudi Arabia are rumoured to be keen as well.

Diangana currently has two years remaining on his deal with West Brom.

Better off elsewhere?

Diangana hasn’t kicked on as hoped when he returned on a permanent basis but the talent is definitely there. With the right coaching, solid game time and if he can remain fit, Diangana could really kick on.

However, to do that, it could be ideal for him to embark on a fresh start. Leeds United and Leicester City would both be intriguing options, offering him a decent shot at returning to the Premier League in a year’s time while Burnley could offer him that off the bat.

Saudi Arabian money has been a big player in this summer’s transfer market though, so if West Brom are to stand firm on a £7m valuation, they could be the Baggies’ best bet of a sale. Time will tell just how the situation pans out though with Diangana’s desires surely a deciding factor on where he goes if he is to move on.

