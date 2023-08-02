Leeds chasing Brandon Williams: Manchester United’s stance and potential price tag discussed

Leeds United are chasing a deal for Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams, as per The Independent.

Leeds United have so far signed two new first-team players this summer in Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow. It comes after a prolonged search to find Sam Allardyce’s successor and with the new season just a few days away now, Daniel Farke’s side seem a touch unprepared.

But there’s still plenty of time left this month for Leeds to get some new bodies over the line and 22-year-old left-back Williams could be one who joins up with the Elland Road club – Farke previously worked with Williams who spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Norwich City.

Manchester United’s stance?

As written in The Independent’s report, United would prefer that all player exits this summer are permanent ones. Erik ten Hag is in need of funding to bring in some new players and his side have already offloaded a handful of fringe players, and with Williams looking well down the pecking order, it seems like United are ready to sell him.

Potential price tag?

So with Williams seemingly up for sale, it then comes down to the price tag. Manchester United could yet force Leeds’ hand and slap a higher price tag on Williams, knowing that the Whites have a bit of money from parachute payments following their relegation from the Premier League.

And Leeds could make a few more player sales this month which could also up the price. But United, generally, are selling players like Williams for reasonable prices. One example this summer is Ethan Laird who’s gone to Birmingham City for £750,000, and Zidane Iqbal who’s gone to FC Utrecht for €1million.

Williams has a bit more first-team experience than Laird and Iqbal, though it doesn’t seem like United would command a whole lot more than £1million – a fee somewhere between £2million and at most £5million seems reasonable for Williams.