League One side decide not to sign free agent after Newcastle United exit

Carlisle United have decided not to sign goalkeeper Dan Langley following his exit from Newcastle United, as detailed in a report by The News & Star.

Carlisle United have been taking a look at the stopper on trial over pre-season and he featured from them in a few friendlies as they prepare for life in League One.

Langley, 22, cut ties with Newcastle at the end of the last campaign after the Premier League side decided not to extend his contract when it expired in late June.

The News & Star now report that the Cumbrians won’t be offering him a deal and ‘released’ him from training last week so his hunt for a new club as a free agent continues with the new Football League season starting this weekend.

Carlisle make decision

Carlisle could do with some more cover and competition between the sticks. Their current number one is former Ipswich Town man Tomas Holy and he needs someone to compete with in the third tier.

They have youngster Gabriel Breeze but bringing someone in would pave the way for him to head out the exit door on loan to get some more regular senior game time. Paul Simpson obviously felt that Langley didn’t have enough experience under his belt yet to fully push Holy for top spot which is a shame for the player.

Nevertheless, the experience of training with the Cumbrians will have benefitted him and he will be sharp and fresh now for whoever moves to land him. He could prove to be a useful pick-up for a team still needing another option in their goalkeeping department.

Langley has risen up through the academy ranks at Newcastle and was a regular for the top flight outfit at various youth levels. He also had loan spells at Gateshead and Spennymoor Town.