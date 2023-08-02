‘In talks’: Trusted journalist says Leicester City want to sign Crystal Palace man on loan

Leicester City and Crystal Palace are in talks over a possible deal for Eagles youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to head to the King Power on loan for the 2023/24 season, reports Mike McGrath.

Rak-Sakyi, 20, spent last season on loan with Charlton Athletic in League One where he scored 15 goals and assisted eight more in the league, winning the club’s Player of the Season award in the process.

He’s been heavily linked with a move to Ipswich Town ahead of the new season but Crystal Palace have kept him back to take part in their pre-season preparations.

Now though, Telegraph journalist McGrath has now revealed that Leicester City are in talks with Palace over a potential deal for the Englishman. He adds that there’s no agreement in place as of yet but that there’s hope of a deal being struck during the remainder of the transfer window.

He tweeted:

Crystal Palace in talks with Leicester over deal for England U20 forward Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to go to the King Power on loan. No agreement yet but hope of deal to be struck for exciting youngster – Enzo Maresca building a good squad for Championship title bid #CPFC #LCFC — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 2, 2023

An emerging report from TEAMtalk this morning claimed that Palace have already knocked back a number of approaches for Rak-Sakyi as they weigh up their own attacking options going into the new campaign.

Rak-Sakyi to Leicester?

Rak-Sakyi is a man in demand and it’s no surprise. He really shone in League One last season and looks ready to make the step up to the Championship, though whether or not he’ll actually leave on loan this summer remains to be seen.

He could be used sparingly in the Premier League next season and potentially sent out on loan in January, but Palace might yet decide to send him out on loan now.

And if they do then they’ll have no shortage of suitors. Leicester looks like a good potential destination given their lack of wingers and the fact that they’ll be challenging in the league next season, so expect the Foxes to be near the front of the queue for Rak-Sakyi’s signature.