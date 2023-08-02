‘In for a reality check’: Wrexham v MK Dons prediction

Wrexham host MK Dons in League Two action this weekend.

The Football League makes a long-awaited return this weekend and two sides determined to kick off their campaigns with a win will be Wrexham and MK Dons.

Phi Parkinson’s Red Dragons won promotion in tremendous fashion last season, eventually winning the National League title after a fantastic battle with Notts County. They’re being widely tipped for another promotion but those at the club will know they can’t rest on their laurels in League Two.

As for MK Dons, an immediate return to League One football will be the aim of manager Graham Alexander and the hierarchy. A string of new additions have been made to bolster their squad after a thoroughly disappointing 2022/23 season.

Here, a handful of our writers issue their score predictions for Saturday’s game…

James Ray

“Optimism is high for Wrexham coming into this season and it’s not hard to see why. Their famous ownership has put the club on a path few supporters would have dreamed of and after pre-season in America, the hope will be that they can challenge for another promotion.

“However, they might be in for a reality check or two this season and it wouldn’t be a surprise if one came on the opening day.

“MK Dons will be fighting for promotion as well and with an experienced operator in Graham Alexander leading a strong squad, they could easily spoil the party at the Racecourse. I’ll go for an entertaining draw, but this one could really go either way.”

Score prediction: Wrexham 2-2 MK Dons

Harry Mail

“Paul Mullin’s injury is a blow for Wrexham but they have other options in his position to pick from such as Ollie Palmer and Sam Dalby who will both be eager to impress. The Red Dragons have been patient with their recruitment so far this summer and haven’t rushed into any deals.

“The truth is they probably feel they don’t need many signings and they already have a squad that looks strong on paper on League Two.

“MK Dons will be no pushovers and have just dropped out of League Two. However, they are in for a tough test at the Racecourse Ground and I’m going for the hosts in this one.”

Score prediction: Wrexham 2-0 MK Dons