Hull City to consider swap deal for Derby County star after initial offer rejected

Hull City are considering making an improved offer for Derby County’s Max Bird and they may include Ryan Woods as part of the deal, as per Darren Witcoop.

Hull City lodged a bid for the League One midfielder yesterday, but it wasn’t long before it emerged Derby County had rejected the offer.

Bird, 22, made 38 appearances for the Rams in League One last season. He contributed to five goals from the middle and impressed with his performances.

Liam Rosenior’s side have had a solid window so far, but the Tigers still have a lot of work to do as they attempt to tailor the squad to Rosenior’s preference.

Bird would be a good addition to the Championship side, and the latest update suggests despite the recent rejected bid another may well be submitted in the near future. Out of favour Woods who has already been given the green light to leave Hull City may be included as part of the deal. The 29-year-old midfielder is more experienced than Bird, but doesn’t offer the same qualities as the youngster.

Hull City considering upping their offer for Derby midfielder Max Bird and could throw out-of-favour Ryan Woods in as part of any deal. #hcfc #DCFC #derbycounty — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) August 1, 2023

On the right path

Hull City put in some impressive displays once Rosenior got settled in the job last season.

The Tigers ultimately still finished in the bottom half of the second tier, but the signs of a successful team were there to be seen.

Derby County appear to be holding firm on their valuation for Bird, but adding Woods to the deal could be the difference between a deal getting over the line or not.

Derby County are under no pressure to sell Bird and that could mean Hull City may need to play the long game this window if they want any chance of securing a deal.

Both sides will be hoping to push the limits this season. The potential is there for the two sides to challenge the play-off spots. However, they both ideally need further additions between now and the end of the window.