Free agent snapped up by new club following Reading departure

Ethan Burnett has signed for Aldershot Town after leaving Reading, as announced by their official club website.

Reading made the tough decision to cut ties with the midfielder at the end of last season following their relegation from the Championship.

Burnett, 21, saw his contract expire with the Royals at the end of June and his exit was announced on their retained list earlier this summer along with the likes of Scott Dann, Luke Southwood, Shane Long, Liam Moore, Lucas Joao and Dejan Tetek.

The youngster has since been on trial at Aldershot and the National League outfit have decided to offer him a contract ahead of the start of the new campaign.

New home for departed Reading man

Burnett will be pleased to have sorted out a new home pretty swiftly after leaving Reading and his move to the fifth tier is a great opportunity for him to put himself in the shop window. He still has plenty of time on his side and has the potential to grow and develop in the future.

He rose up through the academy ranks at Southampton and featured at various different youth levels with the Saints before moving to the Royals in August last year on a free transfer.

Burnett was a regular for the U21’s last term and was also loaned out to Havant and Waterlooville to get some experience under his belt. However, his parent club weren’t in a position to extend his stay after slipping out of the Championship.

He has left behind a Reading side who are currently preparing for life in the third tier under former Southampton manager Ruben Selles. It has been a turbulent summer for the Berkshire outfit so far and their first game is this weekend with a home clash against Peterborough United.