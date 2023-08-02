Euro club enter race to sign Middlesbrough man with Boro open to offers

Middlesbrough are reportedly set to listen to offers for the 28-year-old, which has put several clubs on high alert. Recently relegated duo Leeds United and Leicester City are interested in signing McNair this summer, but face competition from several Premier League sides.

All three of the promoted Premier League trio Burnley, Luton Town and Sheffield United are also keen, as are Bournemouth and Fulham. But now there is fresh competition for the Northern Ireland international, with Italian outfit Como 1907 having entered the fray.

Football Insider claim that Como 1907 are hoping to build a team capable of earning promotion to the top flight, and have identified McNair as a potential target to help them achieve that goal.

Potential better options…

Como 1907 may be looking to improve their squad to help them achieve promotion to Serie A, but with clubs linked from the Premier League and other sides expecting to compete at the top end of the Championship, it seems Serie B might not be as strong a prospect or opportunity as the others that are potentially on the table.

It looks as though McNair’s Middlesbrough career is coming to an end with new defensive signing Rav Van den Berg looking like a long-term option in the heart of the defence. But he has been a good servant to the club and with Boro set to listen to offers, it comes as no surprise to see so much interest in him.

His versatility is his outstanding asset, and so would be able to slot into a number of positions at any club. He is at home at centre-back or in holding midfield, but McNair is also capable of playing as a right-back or as a box-to-box midfielder, as he has shown throughout his time at the Riverside. This will stand him in good stead wherever he ends up playing his football next season.