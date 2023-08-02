Dutch winger to jet in ahead of Sheffield Wednesday move, deal agreed

Sheffield Wednesday are closing in on the signing of AS Monaco’s Anthony Musaba, who is set to fly to the UK this week, as per The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday have seen transfer business pick up in recent weeks, much to the relief of supporters.

The hope will be that more fresh faces are to follow too, and it could be that a new signing is made before this Friday’s curtain raiser against Southampton amid a fresh report from local source The Star.

They state that Monaco winger Musaba is set to fly over to these shores ahead of a proposed move to Hillsborough.

The Star first reported Wednesday’s interest earlier this week and it is said an agreement is in place as the move nears. It is added that it will more than likely be a loan deal for the 22-year-old winger given that he still has two years remaining on his AS Monaco contract.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

A new challenge

Musaba has spent much of his career playing top-flight football in Europe, spending time in Holland, Belgium and France. He’s enjoyed his best spells with NEC Nijmegen and Cercle Brugge but recent campaigns haven’t been too fruitful for the winger.

He’s a lively, tricky winger who can operate anywhere across the front three. He should bring some excitement to Munoz’s ranks but – assuming a move goes through – time will tell if he can rack up the goals and assists Wednesday will be hoping he can.

Out wide is an area the Owls need to bolster so Musaba’s arrival will be a welcome one. He’ll bring some flair to the frontline, but time will tell whether or not he can add output to his exciting play style.