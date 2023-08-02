Derby County striker wanted by fellow League One club

Derby County striker James Collins is wanted by Shrewsbury Town, as per a report by the Shropshire Star.

Derby County have a decision to make regarding the future of the 32-year-old at Pride Park with the new season starting this weekend.

Collins, who is a Republic of Ireland international with 13 caps under his belt so far in his career, still has a year left on his contract with Paul Warne’s side.

The Shropshire Star claim his former club Shrewsbury are considering a move to try and lure him back to New Meadow this summer as they look to bolster their attacking options under new manager Matthew Taylor.

Shrewsbury turn to Derby man

Collins would be an ideal addition for the Shrews if they were able to strike a deal to land him in this window. He is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and has made 601 appearances to date.

The attacker has had two separate spells with the Shropshire outfit in the past so already knows the club and what they are all about. He has played a combined 154 matches for the club to date and found the net on 48 occasions, helping them win promotion twice from League Two.

Collins started his career at Aston Villa and has also played for the likes of Swindon Town, Hibernian, Northampton Town, Shrewsbury Town, Cardiff City and Luton Town in the past.

He spent four seasons with the latter and played a key role behind their rise from League Two to the Championship during his time at Kenilworth Road. The Hatters are now of course in the Premier League.

Derby risk losing Collins for free next year and although he scored 12 times last term, if they could receive a fee from Shrewsbury it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them cash in.