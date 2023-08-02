Contrasting report emerges regarding West Ham’s pursuit of Southampton star Ward-Prowse

Southampton star Ward-Prowse has been at the centre of transfer speculation all summer, as many expected following the Saints’ relegation.

The England international has been one of the Saints’ standouts for some time now and his talent is far above Championship level. West Ham have been consistently linked but haven’t been able to match his reported price tag of £40m.

TalkSPORT has said that the Hammers made a take-it-or-leave-it bid of £3om, which has been rejected, duly ending their chase. However, Football Transfers have reported a contrasting story.

They state that West Ham are not yet giving up hope of a deal, acknowledging that an agreement will take time.

West Ham continue to work hard on new signings and despite their rejected bids for Ward-Prowse, the deal is not dead as claimed elsewhere.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

A dragging saga…

Southampton’s hefty asking prices for their prized assets has shown that the Saints don’t need to cash in on their stars despite relegation. That is of course much to the approval of fans and manager Russell Martin.

Seeing Ward-Prowse play Championship football would be a big surprise though. He’s an international standard midfielder and could hold his own in just about any Premier League side, hence why Southampton are asking for big money.

The longer this saga drags on, the closer we get to someone’s resolve breaking. West Ham have the money to spent after their Declan Rice sale but they don’t want to spend for the sake of it but with Southampton holding firm, they may have no choice but to up their bid if they’re to remain in the pursuit.