Championship and League One clubs eyeing Crystal Palace U21s captain, Eagles’ stance emerges

Crystal Palace’s Jack Wells-Morrison has interest from the Championship and League One but the Eagles are rebuffing approaches for young players given a shortage of first-team options, as per TEAMtalk.

Championship and League One clubs often have to wait until the latter stages of the window to sign their loan targets. Those sending their players out on temporary deals usually like to ensure their squad is ready before allowing some to leave, and that looks to be the case with Crystal Palace and Jack Wells-Morrison.

The 19-year-old central midfielder is yet to make his debut for the Eagles but he’s among their top talents. He was named on the bench twice in the Premier League last season, starring in the PL2 for the U21s while donning the captain’s armband.

Now, ahead of the new season, he’s fielding interest from the Championship and League One, as per TEAMtalk.

Second and third-tier sides have been making approaches for Wells-Morrison but as it stands, Roy Hodgson isn’t letting players out on loan given a shortage of first-team options. Until more bodies come in, EFL suitors could be made to wait on a swoop for Wells-Morrison.

Time will tell

It looks as though the Championship and League One sides keen on Wells-Morrison face a wait to see whether he’ll be allowed out on loan or not. Having impressed at youth level, he looks like a player ready for a shot in the EFL but if he’s needed at Selhurst Park, that could bring an end to suitors’ hopes of a deal.

The fact he has captained the U21s at 19 shows his leadership instincts, hopefully setting him up well for the step up.

Until Palace can sign some more first-team players though, it could be that those interest in Wells-Morrison have to look at other options in case he isn’t allowed out before the window slams shut on September 1st.