Cardiff City academy graduate enters talks over Belgian switch

Cardiff City forward Isaak Davies has held talks over a potential loan move to Belgian side KV Kortrijk, as per reporter Darren Witcoop.

Cardiff City man Davies has been in and around the first-team picture in South Wales for a little while now. The 21-year-old has notched five goals and three assists in 43 games since coming through their youth ranks but his action was limited last season.

Speculation has circulated over a possible summer move for the young striker but as of yet, a switch hasn’t transpired.

Now, reporter Witcoop has said talks have taken place over a potential loan move to Belgium.

He has said on Twitter that Davies had held talks with KV Kortrijk over a temporary move as he looks to find regular minutes ahead of the new season. It comes amid previous interest from League One with the structure of the possible deal still being spoken about by the relevant parties.

Best for Davies?

Davies is yet to find regular form in Championship football so to aid his development, a loan away could be for the best.

He’d still be playing at a good level with KV Kortrijk in Belgium, so they could be the ideal destination for the youngster. The most important thing is ensuring Davies gets regular minutes though, so time will tell if the rumoured talks come to fruition.

League One would be a solid destination for the forward as well and he has had interest from the third-tier, so it remains to be seen if any of the team mentioned in Witcoop’s latest update look to firm up their interest.

At only 21 and with two years left on his contract, Davies still stands a good chance of becoming a Cardiff City regular in the years to come.